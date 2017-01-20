4 hours ago
More than 500 people gathered in Victoria Park for a solidarity rally and march to support the Women’s March on Washington. Demonstrators gathered at the corner at Richmond St. and Central Ave. Saturday afternoon to listen to...
5 minutes ago
Over 1 million people massed in the U.S. capital and other cities around the world Saturday for marches...
6 hours ago
Conservative Party leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary is promising to eliminate the carbon tax within...
12 hours ago
A pair of all-time high temperatures set in London are expected to be broken on Saturday and Sunday...
Jan 20, 2017
As tens of thousands demonstrate in Washington DC Saturday for the Women's March, many Londoners will...
23 hours ago
Donald Trump is the 45th president of the United States of America. While protesters clashed with...
Jan 20, 2017
Protesters and police clashed in Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day leading to 217 arrests as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the...
Jan 20, 2017
Eight years after witnessing Barack Obama's historic inauguration into the White House, a Western University lecturer descended on Washington to witness...
23 hours ago
The big additions came up large for the London Knights on Friday night in a 7-2 victory over the Ottawa 67s at Budweiser Gardens. Mitch Vande Sompel,...
Jan 20, 2017
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted elevator arson on Thursday at a west London apartment...
London Police Seek Missing 28-Year-Old Man
Suspect Sought Following Attempted Elevator Arson In West London