4 hours ago
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Mississauga girl in connection to an abduction incident on Sunday. Peel Regional Police said a witness saw two males exiting a grey Honda Odyssey (pictured below) after making an...
3 hours ago
Ahead of what is expected to be higher than seasonal temperatures this week, a special weather advisory...
3 hours ago
London’s new three container garbage limit is officially in place as the four month grace period comes...
3 hours ago
It's alleged to be the most depressing day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. A travel company...
2 hours ago
A new wage-gap analysis by international aid group Oxfam underscores the stark gap between the super-rich...
17 hours ago
The London Knights came within 16.9 seconds of taking over first place overall in the Ontario Hockey...
20 hours ago
By AM980 Staff One person has died and three others were transported to hospital following a crash between a horse drawn buggy and a car near Milverton. Perth...
23 hours ago
A group of Canadian women are joining participants from around the world in a major political demonstration in Washington, D.C the day after Donald Trump's...
21 hours ago
Despite his upcoming inauguration, Donald Trump's feud with civil rights legend John Lewis is demonstrating the president-elect’s willingness to attack...
21 hours ago
The curtain is coming down on “The Greatest Show on Earth” after 146 years. According to the owner of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey...
