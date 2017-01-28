 Skip to Content
Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.
Powered by SoCast
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 8:00 PMThe Craig Needles Show - Encore
www.am980.ca
Immigration Minister: Canadian Permanent Residents Exempt From Trump’s Travel Ban
2 hours ago
WATCH: Canadians with dual citizenship from countries impacted by travel ban not affected, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said on Sunday Canada’s immigration minister says Canadian permanent residents from seven Muslim-majority...
Read More
UK Petition To Cancel Donald Trump State Visit Reaches 500,000 Signatures
3 hours ago
WATCH ABOVE: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says it would be "totally wrong" for Donald Trump to visit...
Read More
NDP Calling For Emergency Debate On Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban
2 hours ago
The New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate to discuss the immigration ban ordered by U.S....
Read More
Canadian Dual Citizens Won’t Be Impacted by Trump Travel Ban
8 hours ago
The Prime Minister’s Office has been assured that Canadians from any of the seven countries on Donald...
Read More
Lifestyle Home Show Enters Last Day At Western Fair District
6 hours ago
It's the last day for Londoners to head over to the Western Fair District for the Lifestyle Home Show. If...
Read More
No Winning Ticket for Lotto 649 Jackpot, Guaranteed $1-million Winner in Prairies
8 hours ago
No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw. However,...
Read More
previous next
     
Improbable But Never Impossible
23 hours ago
They were without eight regulars. They were losing 5-1 in the second period. And they were up against the hottest team in Major Junior hockey. Even...
Read More
SIU Invokes Mandate Following 'Incident' Involving OPP and Motorist on 401 Near Woodstock
Jan 28, 2017
The Province's Special Investigations Unit is probing an incident which occurred on the eastbound 401 Saturday afternoon near Woodstock. Oxford County...
Read More
Ingersoll Mayor Saddened By CAMI Layoffs, Says Municipality Will Assist Workers
Jan 28, 2017
Ingersoll Mayor Ted Comiskey says his municipality will be sure to assist the over 600 employees at the town's CAMI plant that are expected to be laid...
Read More
MLHU: Children May Have Been Exposed To Meningococcal At Jalna Library Story-Time Group
Jan 27, 2017
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is urging the parents of children who attended a story-time drop-in group at a south London library earlier this week...
Read More

More News

AM980 London Traffic

Current Traffic Incidents

Audio

AM980 Talk Shows

The Craig Needles Show


Hear more episodes
Subscribe on iTunes
Subscribe with RSS


The Pulse with Devon Peacock


Hear more episodes
Subscribe on iTunes
Subscribe with RSS


The Andrew Lawton Show


Hear more episodes
Subscribe on iTunes
Subscribe with RSS


Trending

Events

AM980 Social