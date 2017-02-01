 Skip to Content
Justin Trudeau bails on long-held promise to change Canada's voting system
1 hour ago
By Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is abandoning his long-held promise to change the way Canadians vote in federal elections. In a mandate letter for newly appointed Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould,...
Barn Fire in Pympton-Wyoming kills 4,000 pigs
3 hours ago
Lambton OPP have provided an update on the investigation surrounding a massive barn blaze in Plympton-Wyoming. Officers...
Seasonal February Forecast Following Mildest January In 11 Years
1 hour ago
RALF HIRSCHBERGER / Stringer As we flip the calendar to another month, forecasters are looking back...
Council Votes to Require Uber Vehicles Install Cameras
5 hours ago
(Photographer: Angel Navarrete/Bloomberg via Getty Images) London could soon become the first city...
Victoria Park hosting solidarity vigil honouring victims of Quebec City mosque shooting
6 hours ago
A solidarity vigil in honour of the victims of the mass shooting at the mosque in Quebec City will be...
Council seeks public input on ranked ballot voting
7 hours ago
Ranked ballots were back on the agenda at City Council Tuesday, with councillors voting to move ahead...
London removes candy machines from city facilities
6 hours ago
London City Council has voted to remove vending machines from city facilities, but not the ones that were the primary target of sugar opponents. Instead...
Province Holds Basic Income Consultation In London
6 hours ago
(Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Londoners have had their say on a basic income pilot project for Ontario. The Wynne Liberals 14-city tour...
"Roll Up The Rim" contest returns to Tim Hortons
6 hours ago
Great news for coffee drinkers! The "Roll Up The Rim" contest has returned to Tim Hortons. The coffee giant teased the return of the contest on Twitter...
Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seeking ‘absolute discharge’, says family
6 hours ago
The man found not criminally responsible for a beheading Tim McLean on a Greyhound bus in Manitoba almost nine years ago, is seeking an absolute discharge,...
