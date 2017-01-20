 Skip to Content
Trump Vows to Start Building Wall, Says Mexico Will Pay for It
15 minutes ago
Mexico's president says he's considering cancelling his trip to the U.S. next week, after President Donald Trump ordered the construction of a wall between the two countries. Trump has announced his plans to start construction...
City Crews Fixing Hundreds of Potholes Daily
13 hours ago
Maintenance crews are repairing hundreds of potholes every day as a result of unseasonably warm temperatures,...
Police Investigating 17 Reports Of Damaged Vehicles In Northeast London
14 hours ago
Police are asking the public for information after officials say they received more than a dozen reports...
Actress Mary Tyler Moore Passes Away at 80
14 hours ago
By Katie Scott - Global News Mary Tyler Moore, best known for starring on The Mary Tyler Moore Show,...
LAWC Reboots #50DollarsNot50Shades Campaign Ahead Of Release Of 50 Shades Darker
15 hours ago
With Valentine's Day just a few weeks away, the London Abused Women's Centre is hoping you'll choose...
Armo-Tool In London To Expand With Help From Provincial Government
16 hours ago
A London auto industry manufacturing plant is ready to grow thanks to some help from the province. Armo-Tool...
Shelina Zadorsky To Appear At London Sports Celebrity Dinner And Auction
17 hours ago
AM980 Staff Canadian soccer star Shelina Zadorsky is returning to London next month to support the Thames Valley Children’s Centre. Zadorsky,...
Fatal Hit And Run in Cambridge May Have London Connection
19 hours ago
Police in the Waterloo area are appealing for help as they continue to investigate a fatal hit and run from last fall. Officers with Waterloo Regional...
City Committee Fails to Endorse Proposed Uber Regulations
23 hours ago
It's another bump in the road for city politicians moving to regulate Uber in London. Following a debate that lasted over an hour at City Hall on Tuesday,...
Sexual Assault Centre Surveys LTC Riders
23 hours ago
Sexual Assault Centre London wants to hear from residents about harassment or abuse they may have suffered while riding city transit. The Centre has...
