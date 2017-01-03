 Skip to Content
Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.
Powered by SoCast
ON AIR NOW9:30 AM - 12:00 PMThe Craig Needles Show
www.am980.ca
Amber Alert Issued for 15-year-old Mississauga Girl
4 hours ago
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Mississauga girl in connection to an abduction incident on Sunday. Peel Regional Police said a witness saw two males exiting a grey Honda Odyssey (pictured below) after making an...
Read More
Special Weather Statement Issued, Possible Freezing Rain
3 hours ago
Ahead of what is expected to be higher than seasonal temperatures this week, a special weather advisory...
Read More
Grace Period Ends For Three Garbage Container Limit
3 hours ago
London’s new three container garbage limit is officially in place as the four month grace period comes...
Read More
Blue Monday, the Unofficial Worst Day of the Year
3 hours ago
It's alleged to be the most depressing day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. A travel company...
Read More
Report: Two Richest Businessmen Hold Same Wealth as 11 Million Canadians
2 hours ago
A new wage-gap analysis by international aid group Oxfam underscores the stark gap between the super-rich...
Read More
Nearly A Perfect 3 In 3 for the Knights
17 hours ago
The London Knights came within 16.9 seconds of taking over first place overall in the Ontario Hockey...
Read More
previous next
   
OPP Investigating Fatal Horse Drawn Buggy Crash Near Milverton
20 hours ago
By AM980 Staff One person has died and three others were transported to hospital following a crash between a horse drawn buggy and a car near Milverton. Perth...
Read More
London Women Getting Ready To March On Washington
23 hours ago
A group of Canadian women are joining participants from around the world in a major political demonstration in Washington, D.C the day after Donald Trump's...
Read More
Donald Trump Continues Attack On Civil Rights Legend John Lewis
21 hours ago
Despite his upcoming inauguration, Donald Trump's feud with civil rights legend John Lewis is demonstrating the president-elect’s willingness to attack...
Read More
Ringling Bros. Circus Closing After 146 years
21 hours ago
The curtain is coming down on “The Greatest Show on Earth” after 146 years. According to the owner of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey...
Read More

More News

AM980 London Traffic

Current Traffic Incidents

Audio

AM980 Talk Shows

The Craig Needles Show


Hear more episodes
Subscribe on iTunes
Subscribe with RSS


The Pulse with Devon Peacock


Hear more episodes
Subscribe on iTunes
Subscribe with RSS


The Andrew Lawton Show


Hear more episodes
Subscribe on iTunes
Subscribe with RSS


Trending

Events

AM980 Social