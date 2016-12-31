18 hours ago
With 2017 just a few hours away, thousands of Londoners will be getting ready to ring in the New Year on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The biggest celebration in the city will take place at Victoria Park, with as many as 12,000...
12 hours ago
Time’s running out to make any last-minute preparations for New Year’s Eve celebrations. White...
16 hours ago
Nash Jewellers is looking forward to reopening in the New Year, following two robberies in two weeks. The...
Dec 31, 2016
Tyler Johnson may have joined the Knights eight months into 2016, but he helped them end one of their...
Dec 30, 2016
Two Londoners are among 100 new appointments announced by the Governor General to the Order of Canada. The...
Dec 30, 2016
Police have determined that a fatal house explosion in Mississauga in late June was intentional and...
Dec 30, 2016
By AM980 Staff London police have issued a minor update as officers continue to investigate the city's fifth homicide of the year. Officers were...
Dec 30, 2016
Londoners will be ringing in the New Year in winter boots and an umbrella. Environment Canada's snow squall watch was lifted for London-Middlesex late...
Dec 30, 2016
AM980 Staff Huron County OPP are investigating a deadly two vehicle crash south of Wingham. OPP officers, EMS, and firefighters from the North Huron...
Dec 30, 2016
A 24-year-old London man is facing a slew of charges in connection to a crime spree Thursday morning in the city’s west end. Investigators say the...
