 Skip to Content
Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.
Powered by SoCast
ON AIR NOW9:00 PM - 10:00 PMThe Craig Needles Show - Encore
www.am980.ca
Back Online: Council votes to put videos on website, YouTube
2 hours ago
In less than 72 hours since the videos were first removed, London City Council unanimously passed a motion to repost public domain videos of their meetings on the city's website and YouTube channel. The videos were taken down earlier...
Read More
Two charged after London police seize powder fentanyl, marijuana in drug bust
2 hours ago
Two people are facing drug charges after powder fentanyl and marijuana was seized during a vehicle stop...
Read More
Nexus cards reportedly revoked in wake of Trump travel ban
3 hours ago
Certain Nexus card holders in the United States and Canada are being advised to temporarily avoid using...
Read More
Former London, Ont. military medic James Wilks found guilty of sex assault
3 hours ago
A former medical technician has been found guilty of one count of sexual assault and three counts of...
Read More
Ontario working to help kids in need of life-saving surgeries affected by U.S. travel ban
4 hours ago
Photo via Darryl Dyck / File / The Canadian Press By Staff - The Canadian Press TORONTO - Ontario's...
Read More
Southwestern Ontario mayors meet with provincial finance minister in Guelph
5 hours ago
With Ontario's 2017 budget coming down the pipe soon, southwestern Ontario's mayors met with Finance...
Read More
previous next
     
London International Airport reports record-breaking traffic in 2016
6 hours ago
The final numbers have been tallied, and officials are confirming 2016 was a record-setting year for the London International Airport. Numbers released...
Read More
French soldier shoots knife-wielding attacker at Louvre museum in Paris
14 hours ago
By Michel Rose and Elizabeth Pineau - Reuters A French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a machete and carrying two bags on his back on Friday...
Read More
Michael Bublé shares good-news update on son, Noah
11 hours ago
By Sarah Kelsey and Katie Scott Global News Reports out of Argentina began to surface on Thursday morning about Canadian singer Michael Bublé‘s...
Read More
Nick Kouvalis resigns as Kellie Leitch’s campaign manager
14 hours ago
Nick Kouvalis is resigning as campaign manager for Kellie Leitch’s bid for the Conservative Party leadership. “It has become clear that I have...
Read More

More News

AM980 London Traffic

Current Traffic Incidents

Audio

AM980 Talk Shows

The Craig Needles Show


Hear more episodes
Subscribe on iTunes
Subscribe with RSS


The Pulse with Devon Peacock


Hear more episodes
Subscribe on iTunes
Subscribe with RSS


The Andrew Lawton Show


Hear more episodes
Subscribe on iTunes
Subscribe with RSS


Trending

Events

AM980 Social