15 minutes ago
Mexico's president says he's considering cancelling his trip to the U.S. next week, after President Donald Trump ordered the construction of a wall between the two countries. Trump has announced his plans to start construction...
13 hours ago
Maintenance crews are repairing hundreds of potholes every day as a result of unseasonably warm temperatures,...
14 hours ago
Police are asking the public for information after officials say they received more than a dozen reports...
14 hours ago
By Katie Scott - Global News Mary Tyler Moore, best known for starring on The Mary Tyler Moore Show,...
15 hours ago
With Valentine's Day just a few weeks away, the London Abused Women's Centre is hoping you'll choose...
16 hours ago
A London auto industry manufacturing plant is ready to grow thanks to some help from the province. Armo-Tool...
17 hours ago
AM980 Staff Canadian soccer star Shelina Zadorsky is returning to London next month to support the Thames Valley Children’s Centre. Zadorsky,...
19 hours ago
Police in the Waterloo area are appealing for help as they continue to investigate a fatal hit and run from last fall. Officers with Waterloo Regional...
23 hours ago
It's another bump in the road for city politicians moving to regulate Uber in London. Following a debate that lasted over an hour at City Hall on Tuesday,...
23 hours ago
Sexual Assault Centre London wants to hear from residents about harassment or abuse they may have suffered while riding city transit. The Centre has...