London To Ring In 2017 At Victoria Park's 'Rockin' New Year's Eve'
18 hours ago
With 2017 just a few hours away, thousands of Londoners will be getting ready to ring in the New Year on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The biggest celebration in the city will take place at Victoria Park, with as many as 12,000...
What’s Open and Closed on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day?
12 hours ago
Time’s running out to make any last-minute preparations for New Year’s Eve celebrations. White...
Nash Jewellers Beefing Up Security Following Two Robberies
16 hours ago
Nash Jewellers is looking forward to reopening in the New Year, following two robberies in two weeks. The...
Knights End 2016 With Win Over Sting
Dec 31, 2016
Tyler Johnson may have joined the Knights eight months into 2016, but he helped them end one of their...
Two Londoners Among 100 New Appointments Named To The Order Of Canada
Dec 30, 2016
Two Londoners are among 100 new appointments announced by the Governor General to the Order of Canada. The...
Mississauga House Explosion Intentional, Ruled Double Suicide: Police
Dec 30, 2016
Police have determined that a fatal house explosion in Mississauga in late June was intentional and...
Autopsy Confirms Homicide Victim Emmanuel Awai Died Of Gunshot Wound
Dec 30, 2016
By AM980 Staff London police have issued a minor update as officers continue to investigate the city's fifth homicide of the year. Officers were...
London To Welcome 2017 With Fluctuating Temperatures, Precipitation
Dec 30, 2016
Londoners will be ringing in the New Year in winter boots and an umbrella. Environment Canada's snow squall watch was lifted for London-Middlesex late...
OPP Investigating Fatal Two Vehicle Crash South Of Wingham
Dec 30, 2016
AM980 Staff Huron County OPP are investigating a deadly two vehicle crash south of Wingham. OPP officers, EMS, and firefighters from the North Huron...
Charges Laid Against 24-Year-Old Man Following West End Crime Spree
Dec 30, 2016
A 24-year-old London man is facing a slew of charges in connection to a crime spree Thursday morning in the city’s west end. Investigators say the...
The Craig Needles Show


The Pulse with Devon Peacock


The Andrew Lawton Show


