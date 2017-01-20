 Skip to Content
Hundreds gather in Victoria Park to support the Women’s March on Washington
4 hours ago
More than 500 people gathered in Victoria Park for a solidarity rally and march to support the Women’s March on Washington. Demonstrators gathered at the corner at Richmond St. and Central Ave. Saturday afternoon to listen to...
Hundreds of Thousands Turn Out For Women's March On Washington, Hundreds At Local Event
5 minutes ago
Over 1 million people massed in the U.S. capital and other cities around the world Saturday for marches...
Kevin O’Leary Promises To Scrap The Carbon Tax If Elected Prime Minister
6 hours ago
Conservative Party leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary is promising to eliminate the carbon tax within...
Record-Breaking Temperatures To Bring Fog, Golf To Region This Weekend
12 hours ago
A pair of all-time high temperatures set in London are expected to be broken on Saturday and Sunday...
Solidarity Rally Against Trump at Victoria Park Saturday
Jan 20, 2017
As tens of thousands demonstrate in Washington DC Saturday for the Women's March, many Londoners will...
‘America First’: Donald Trump Becomes 45th President of United States
23 hours ago
Donald Trump is the 45th president of the United States of America. While protesters clashed with...
Protests Continue Following Donald Trump’s Inauguration, 217 Arrested
Jan 20, 2017
Protesters and police clashed in Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day leading to 217 arrests as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the...
Western journalism lecturer among Londoners in D.C. for Trump inauguration
Jan 20, 2017
Eight years after witnessing Barack Obama's historic inauguration into the White House, a Western University lecturer descended on Washington to witness...
Trade Deadline Payoff
23 hours ago
The big additions came up large for the London Knights on Friday night in a 7-2 victory over the Ottawa 67s at Budweiser Gardens. Mitch Vande Sompel,...
Suspect Sought Following Attempted Elevator Arson In West London
Jan 20, 2017
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted elevator arson on Thursday at a west London apartment...
