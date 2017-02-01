1 hour ago
By Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is abandoning his long-held promise to change the way Canadians vote in federal elections. In a mandate letter for newly appointed Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould,...
3 hours ago
Lambton OPP have provided an update on the investigation surrounding a massive barn blaze in Plympton-Wyoming. Officers...
1 hour ago
RALF HIRSCHBERGER / Stringer As we flip the calendar to another month, forecasters are looking back...
5 hours ago
(Photographer: Angel Navarrete/Bloomberg via Getty Images) London could soon become the first city...
6 hours ago
A solidarity vigil in honour of the victims of the mass shooting at the mosque in Quebec City will be...
7 hours ago
Ranked ballots were back on the agenda at City Council Tuesday, with councillors voting to move ahead...
6 hours ago
London City Council has voted to remove vending machines from city facilities, but not the ones that were the primary target of sugar opponents. Instead...
6 hours ago
(Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Londoners have had their say on a basic income pilot project for Ontario. The Wynne Liberals 14-city tour...
6 hours ago
Great news for coffee drinkers! The "Roll Up The Rim" contest has returned to Tim Hortons. The coffee giant teased the return of the contest on Twitter...
6 hours ago
The man found not criminally responsible for a beheading Tim McLean on a Greyhound bus in Manitoba almost nine years ago, is seeking an absolute discharge,...