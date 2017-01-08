 Skip to Content
Five Londoners Charged After Police Seize Over $64K In Drugs
1 hour ago
London Police say five Londoners are jointly facing seven drug trafficking charges following a bust at two homes. In addition to roughly $14,000 in Canadian cash, members of the Guns and Drugs Section reportedly seized approximately...
Suspect Description Released As London Police Investigate Pharmacy Robbery
2 hours ago
The London Police Service has released a suspect description as officers investigate yet another pharmacy...
Special Weather Statement Issued Ahead of Messy Colorado Low
8 hours ago
After getting pummeled with snow on Sunday, the London region is bracing for another blast of winter...
Knights Miss In 'Sauga
5 hours ago
Special teams haven’t been all that special for the Mississauga Steelheads this season, but they shone...
Massive 401 Pile-up East of Toronto Caught on Video
8 hours ago
New video footage has emerged following a massive pileup on the 401 east of Toronto on Saturday. Provincial...
Cami Ingersoll Begins Production on New Chevy Equinox
8 hours ago
Change is coming to the line-up at Cami Ingersoll, but it won't impact staffing levels at the GM plant. The...
Meryl Streep Took Aim at Donald Trump at Golden Globes
7 hours ago
Without ever saying his name, actress Meryl Streep called out the controversial rhetoric and behavior of President-elect Donald Trump during her emotional...
108 Year Old Fire Hall Up For Heritage Designation
7 hours ago
A popular fire hall in Old North with over 100 years of history will be up for heritage designation Monday at London City Hall. The planning committee...
Winning $1-Million Lotto 6/49 Ticket Sold In London
Jan 08, 2017
It looks like someone in the London area is about to become a millionaire. In a release sent out on Sunday morning, the OLG says a winning ticket for...
Truck Slams Into Group Of Soldiers In Jerusalem, 4 Dead: Police
Jan 08, 2017
A truck rammed into a group of Israeli soldiers who were disembarking from a bus in Jerusalem Sunday, killing four people and wounding 15 others, Israeli...
